February 8, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The longest matchstick in the Eiffel Tower was excluded from the Guinness Book of Records during the matches

Frank Tomlinson February 8, 2024 3 min read

A French man has reached the sky in his attempt to build the tallest matchstick sculpture, but world record officials may have smashed his dream to pieces.

Richard Blood said he spent eight years making a 23.6-foot model of the Eiffel Tower using 706,900 matchsticks and more than 50 pounds of glue. However, Guinness World Records said he used the wrong type of match, disqualifying Blood from breaking the record.

Blood, a local authority council employee, said Guinness told him that because the matches were not commercially available and were not recognized as matches, his attempt would be disqualified. He added that the organization said that matches cannot be cut, dismantled, or distorted beyond recognition.

