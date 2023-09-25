The lottery amount for the winner grows to $785 million

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since July 19, 2023.





Lottery players have another chance to win big on Monday after the Powerball jackpot rose to a record $785 million.

The prize became the fourth largest in history after Saturday’s drawing did not produce winners matching all six numbers drawn.

The white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and red Powerball 21 were drawn on Saturday.

The jackpot is now surpassed only by the previous one Jackpots are over $1 billionAccording to the Multistate Lottery Association.

The largest jackpots were $2.04 billion in November 2022, $1.586 billion in January 2016, and $1.08 billion in July 2023, lottery officials said in a press release.

According to the release, at least one person from California scored a jackpot-winning ticket in each of those three drawings.

Although there were no jackpot winners on Saturday, the drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets across the United States, including three tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million, lottery officials said.

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since the winning numbers Grand prize of $1.08 billion It was withdrawn on July 19.

The next drawing will take place on Monday night. The winner will have the option of taking a $785 million payout or a $367 million cash withdrawal, both before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 millionAccording to lottery officials.