September 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The lottery amount for the winner grows to $785 million

The lottery amount for the winner grows to $785 million

Cheryl Riley September 25, 2023 1 min read

Giorgio Vieira/AFP/Getty Images

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since July 19, 2023.



CNN

Lottery players have another chance to win big on Monday after the Powerball jackpot rose to a record $785 million.

The prize became the fourth largest in history after Saturday’s drawing did not produce winners matching all six numbers drawn.

The white balls 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and red Powerball 21 were drawn on Saturday.

The jackpot is now surpassed only by the previous one Jackpots are over $1 billionAccording to the Multistate Lottery Association.

The largest jackpots were $2.04 billion in November 2022, $1.586 billion in January 2016, and $1.08 billion in July 2023, lottery officials said in a press release.

According to the release, at least one person from California scored a jackpot-winning ticket in each of those three drawings.

Although there were no jackpot winners on Saturday, the drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets across the United States, including three tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million, lottery officials said.

There have been 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since the winning numbers Grand prize of $1.08 billion It was withdrawn on July 19.

The next drawing will take place on Monday night. The winner will have the option of taking a $785 million payout or a $367 million cash withdrawal, both before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 millionAccording to lottery officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Canadian auto workers approve labor deal with Ford

September 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The Powerball jackpot rises to $785 million

September 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

A couple stuck with a farting dog were compensated by Singapore Airlines

September 24, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game

September 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

NASA OSIRIS-REx mission: A long-awaited asteroid sample has landed in the United States

September 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Myles Garrett now dismisses Brown as the undisputed King with a score of 79

September 25, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro may be released on October 30 in the US

September 25, 2023 Len Houle