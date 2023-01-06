The Lunar Orbiter in South Korea captures unreal views of Earth

The Danuri Lunar Orbiter captured this view of Earth. picture : curry

Of which Located in low lunar orbit, South Korea’s first lunar mission captured a unique glimpse of Earth rising from behind our cratered surface. natural satellites.

the Korean Lunar Pathfinder (KPLO)also known as Danuri, has sent back beautiful black and white photos of Earth captured by HD camera. The two photos were taken on December 24 and 28 released by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute on Monday.

picture : curry

The images show the solemn Earth in the distance, while the moon’s dusty surface is in the foreground. From our vantage point on Earth, we often see the moon rising above our planet’s surface. But the images Danori took from lunar orbit provide an unexpected view of our planet shining behind the moon’s surface.

Danori took over The first picture when it was 77 miles (124 kilometers) above the lunar surface and the second when it was It is about 213 miles (344 kilometers) above its surface.

picture : curry

Danuri launched on August 5 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, marking South Korea’s first deep space mission. On December 17, the spacecraft completed its first moonwalk insertion maneuver into orbit f entered orbit around the moon.

The 1,100-pound (500-kilogram) probe is equipped with four locally built science instruments, as well as a NASA camera to capture views of the lunar surface. From its low orbit, Danuri will explore shadowed regions of the Moon, which could contain water ice.

With the launch of Danuri, South Korea hopes to advance lunar exploration, The orbiter is designed to locate potential landing sites for future missions to the Moon. South Korea also wants The launch of the lander and rover, as well as another orbiter, for the second phase of the mission.

