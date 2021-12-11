The military has admitted to executing hundreds of civilians in the 2000s

These young men, mostly poor peasants, were shown being killed in a bid to inflate the results of the struggle against guerrillas and armed groups.

About twenty soldiers, including a general, acknowledged their responsibility for the execution of hundreds of civilians in the 2000s and then presented as guerrillas killed in the war, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) said on Friday (December 10).

JEP, a special tribunal formed in 2016. “Confession of 21 members of the National Army (…) was obtained for the massacre” Of the 247, Judge Catalina Diaz told a news conference. The killings took place in Kedah, a coca growing area on the border Venezuela, And on the Caribbean coast. Another lawyer, a civilian, agreed “Co-ordinator of military structures in their illegal activities”.

The special court found 25 soldiers responsible for the executions of young people, mostly poor peasants, who were shown being killed in battle to boost their results in the struggle against guerrillas and armed groups. The court plans to hand down its first sentence in 2022.