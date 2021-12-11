Nearly 2,500 patients are in intensive care and the pressure in hospitals is mounting

8:07 a.m .: A cluster after a Tortiflet evening at a football club Two weeks after attending the Tortiflet party at Renac Football Club in Ille-et-Vilaine, at least 30 people tested positive for Covit, according to France Blue Armor.

8:03 am: Green light for vaccinating children in Switzerland Swiss pharmaceutical company SwissMedic on Friday approved the vaccine against corona virus in children from 5 years of age through the messenger RNA vaccine Caminardi, a Pfizer-biotech. Currently, the vaccine is reserved for children from 12 years of age. Switzerland is experiencing a very strong fifth wave of Govt-19. Schools play an important role here, but are not always recognized by some cantonal authorities and are late in taking action.

7:27 a.m .: Pollution registration in the UK Housing Minister Michael Covey said after the crisis meeting that the UK was in a “deeply concerned situation” with more than 58,000 new infections being reported on Friday, unprecedented since January. The number of Omigron variants is “doubling every two or three days in the UK and may be even faster in Scotland”. In light of this, the UK government has announced that there will be no Downing Street Christmas festivities this year

7:15 a.m .: More than 100 killed in 24 hours in Peru, the first time in four months. Peru, the country with the highest Govt-19 death rate in the world, recorded 123 deaths and 1,356 cases on Friday for the first time in four months (August 18). Due to the increase in cases and deaths, Certificates for the anticoagulant vaccine began to be required in shops, banks and airports in Peru on Friday. The government has banned community gatherings and events, including home and family trips, during Christmas and New Year. See also Four shots were fired at Super U Vigil

6:55 am: Protests against health restrictions in Vienna and Luxembourg Struggles against health restrictions continue in Europe. This Saturday, a rally Planned against the implementation of anti-Govt controls and compulsory vaccination in Vienna. Austria was initially plagued by the epidemic and took drastic decisions such as controlling those who were not vaccinated to deal with it. They were immediately subjected to popular opposition. A protest against health measures is also planned in Luxembourg, near home.

6:54 a.m .: Green light for Pfizer vaccination for 5-year-olds in Switzerland Swiss pharmaceutical company SwissMedic on Friday approved the vaccine against corona virus in children from 5 years of age through the messenger RNA vaccine Caminardi, a Pfizer-biotech. “Clinical trials show that the vaccine is safe and effective for children 5-11 years of age,” Swissmet said. Caminordi is given in two doses of 10 micrograms at three-week intervals.

6:52 a.m .: “We did everything we could to keep you open”, Costex launches in Strasbourg market Prime Minister Jean Costex visited the Strasbourg Christmas Market on Friday. The latest news from Alsace says. “We did everything we could to open you up,” the prime minister told liquor dealers. On the eve of the third anniversary of the Strasbourg attack on December 11, 2018, the Prime Minister met with various security forces at the Christmas market and rated the device “very good”. “The idea is to maintain it while ensuring health and safety,” he told vendors, who reopened after the Christmas market was canceled last year.

6:49 a.m .: High Health Commission says no to molnupravir This comes as a surprise: the Health High Authority has refused to approve Merck’s antiviral drug, molnupravir. Health Minister Olivier Véran had high hopes for the drug. 50,000 doses were also ordered. Click here to learn more. See also Tennis player Peng Shuai reappears at a public event in Beijing

She claims she was vaccinated and dies at the hospital Fifty-year-old man, with false vaccination certificate, died of Covit-19 at a hospital in the Ile-de-France region, we learned on Friday. The head of the institution’s revitalization service calls on her not to cover up her vaccination status because it distracts attention. Our full article is here.

6:47 a.m .: The number of patients admitted to the hospital is still increasing Currently, 13,629 patients (+266 in 24 hours) are hospitalized in France for Covit-19, of whom 2,498 are being treated in intensive care services (+37), which welcomes the most severely affected patients. On Friday, 55,339 new pollutants were recorded, down slightly from Thursday (over 56,000) and Wednesday (over 61,000). To avoid congestion in critical care services, seven regions have re-enacted the White Plan, which allows them to significantly deprogram operations and reassign staff to critical care services.

Things to remember from Friday, December 10th Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral pill, is not approved by the French National Institutes of Health.

As the Christmas holidays approach, SNCF health permits will be accelerated.

“We hope the situation improves by Christmas,” said government spokesman Gabriel Attle, while the vaccine booster campaign is “accelerating”.

Olivier Véran has announced a goal of reaching 20 million booster doses by Christmas.

Representing the Minister of Solidarity and Health, who is in charge of autonomy, Brigitte Borginon noted that “80% of nursing home residents have received their booster dose.”

Dancing in bars and restaurants in France has been banned since this Friday as part of a new anti-Govt campaign. Nightclubs have to close their doors. These measures will be in effect till January 6. See also Registration of dead in Moscow, imprisonment in Sydney, exit to Dhaka: Delta variation warning extended