Missing MH370: An engineer says he has found the wreckage of an undiscovered plane since 2014.

On March 8, 2014, a British engineer announced the discovery of the wreckage of flight MH370, which went missing during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

New twist in the case of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that went missing on March 8, 2014. Richard Godfrey, a British aeronautical engineer, claims to have discovered the wreckage of the Boring 777. Had to connect Kuala Lumpur. In Beijing, the plane suddenly mysteriously mysteriously plunged the families of 227 passengers into total chaos.

The aeronautical engineer succeeded in dividing the 74-kilometer area, which will contain the ruins. “I hope it will allow loved ones to grieve and provide answers to the aviation industry’s questions so that the MH370 tragedy does not happen again,” said Richard Godfrey. His research On the site “MH370 Search“.

1900 km off the coast of Australia

According to research by Richard Godfrey, the plane is located about 1900 kilometers south of Perth on the west coast of Australia. “No one has any idea how to connect Inmarsat’s satellite data to Boeing, marine debris and finally the WSPR network,” he said, explaining how he came to this conclusion. With his team.

No debris, debris or bodies were found Intensive research has been carried out in many countries, Including France. International research teams have set out to monitor an area of ​​more than 12,000 km in the central part of the Indian Ocean. What, perhaps, give hope again to find a day flight.