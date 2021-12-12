At least 70 people have been killed in a typhoon in Kentucky in the United States

At least 70 people have been killed in the US state of Kentucky this Saturday, December 11, after several hurricanes swept across the country.

Speaking to reporters, state Governor Andy Bessier did not rule out the possibility that the number could be quickly adjusted upwards by regularizing the first fifty deaths.

“I’m afraid 70 to 100 people have died, which is very bad,” he warned reporters.

And for good reason: the roof of a candle factory collapsed, especially in Mayfield, he explained, “demanding countless sacrifices.”

An “unimaginable tragedy”

While on relief duty, President Joe Biden spoke of an “unimaginable tragedy” and promised that the federal administration would work with the governors of the affected states.

This is before the devastation of Kentucky on the Midwest and deep southern border Hurricane Caused casualties and damage in several states in the southeast and south-central regions United States Friday.

Hundreds of officials and the media speak out that Amazon employees are particularly trapped in the warehouses of supply companies that were destroyed the previous day in Illinois this Saturday.

In Arkansas, one person was killed, according to media reports. In Tennessee, at least two people were killed in storm-related incidents, an emergency management official said, citing local media.