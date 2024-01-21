War in Ukraine: Putin says he is ready to go to North Korea soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit Pyongyang soon when he meets with North Korean Foreign Minister Cho Son Hui, North Korea's official news agency KCNA reported on Sunday.

Vladimir Putin thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his invitation, KCNA reported, citing a Foreign Ministry official. Zhou Xunhui paid an official visit to Russia last week, during which he met with Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russia hopes that Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea “in the near future” at the invitation of Kim Jong-un, however, indicating that no date had been set.

KCNA's Korean-language outlet said on Sunday that Vladimir Putin wanted to visit North Korea soon, but an English-language agency outlet later said the Russian president was “ready” to visit North Korea.

According to KCNA, during Cho Son Hui's visit, Russia thanked North Korea for its support and solidarity in the war in Ukraine. The two countries have expressed serious concerns over provocations by the US and its allies against North Korea's sovereign rights and agreed to cooperate on regional issues, the North Korean news agency said.

It is noted that cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow will be in accordance with the United Nations Charter and other international laws.