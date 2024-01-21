If humans disappear, what will happen to our dogs?

Many humans consider dogs to be our best friends. But have you ever wondered what would happen to your dog if we suddenly disappeared? Can domestic dogs do without humans?

at least 80% Billion dogs The planet leads a free and independent life, which gives us some possible answers.

What if we didn't influence and care for our dogs?

What is a dog?

Dogs hold the title of being the most successful domesticated species on Earth. They have for thousands of years Formed under our supervision. More recently, selective breeding has led to human-induced diversification, creating distinct breeds from the imposing Great Dane to the tiny Chihuahua.

Humans' quest to find the perfect canine companion has led to more than 400 breeds, each with a unique combination of physical and behavioral traits. Originally, dogs were bred primarily for fulfillment Activities that were useful to us, animal husbandry, hunting and conservation etc. This practice was established only in the last 200 years.

According to some experts, being a pet is just another kind of job Dogs chosen by humans, emphasis is then placed more on appearance. Breeders play an important role in this as they deliberately select for desirable traits and influence the future direction of the species.

National Police Dogs, exceptional agents

Are we good for dogs?

We know that some of the features we love have serious consequences Health and well-being of the animal. Thus, the Flat-faced dogs have difficulty breathing Because of their narrow nasal passages and narrow airways. This is Lack of air Can cause asthma attacks. These dogs are more prone to skin, eye and dental problems than long nosed animals.

Many modern dogs require medical intervention to breed. Therefore, French bulldogs and chihuahuas often require caesarean section for delivery because the puppies' heads Very large in comparison For mother's waist width. This reliance on surgery for breeding highlights the profound impact of intensive selective breeding on dogs.

Although domestic dogs get everything from being part of a human family, some lead isolated and restricted lives in which they have limited opportunities. Make choices – a key element to their happiness.

Dogs without humans

Now imagine a world where dogs are subject to the selection and care of humans. The immediate effects are astounding. Species that depend largely on us for basic needs like food, shelter and healthcare will struggle to adapt, and many will succumb to the harsh realities of life without human support.

However, it only affects less than 20% of dogs (which is roughly the same as those living in our homes). Most dogs in the world roam free. This phenomenon is more common in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Although these dogs are not domesticated in the traditional sense, they coexist with humans. As a result, their survival depends almost exclusively on resources such as human-produced land and donated food. In the absence of humans, the natural selection Dogs that lack traits essential to their survival such as adaptability, hunting ability, disease resistance, parental instincts and sociability will gradually decline.

Dogs that are too large or too small can be at a disadvantage because size can affect caloric requirements, environmental regulation of body temperature, and predators.

Limited behavioral strategies, such as being too afraid to explore new places, can also be harmful. Although neutered dogs have traits favorable to survival, they cannot pass their genes on to future generations.

No more hybrid races

Eventually, a new breed of dog will emerge, determined by health and behavioral success rather than human tastes.

Dogs don't just mate with individuals of their own species, they can choose very different ones when given the chance. Over time, distinct breeds fade, and spontaneous interbreeding leads to an appearance approaching “village dogs,” similar to “camp dogs.” Isolated Aboriginal communities in Australia And for the dogs we see in Southeast Asia.

These dogs are generally medium-sized, with a balanced build, a short coat of various colors, and straight ears and tail. However, regional variations such as the Bushier Code can be caused by factors such as climate.

Over time, the dogs revert to wild canine life. These animals may adopt social and dietary habits similar to those of their current wild counterparts Australian dingo. They can survive Small family groups in limited territoriesReturning to the annual breeding season, engaging in social hunting and receiving attentive parental care (especially from the father).

Some breeds, especially herding dogs and those that already live freely in villages or forests, find this transition easier.

What is a good dog life?

In their book A reminder of the forest, Jessica Pearce and Mark Bekoff explore the idea of ​​preparing our dogs for a future without humans. They encourage us to give them more autonomy and, therefore, happiness. This could mean letting them choose the direction of their walk or taking their time sniffing a tree.

When thinking about a possible future without humans, a question arises: Are our actions towards dogs sustainable, consistent with their interests and their nature? Or do they conform to our desires?

By considering how dogs might live without us, we can find ways to improve their lives with us.

Bradley SmithSenior Lecturer in Psychology, CQUniversity Australia And Mia CobbResearch Associate, Center for Animal Health Sciences, University of Melbourne

This article has been republished Conversation Under Creative Commons License. Read onOriginal article.