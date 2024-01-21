Netanyahu rejected the conditions listed in the Hamas statement for the release of the hostages

Benjamin Netanyahu responds to Hamas. In a video broadcast on Sunday, January 21, the Israeli prime minister announced the rejection “sort of” The organization's proposed terms for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza for 107 days. In a document released earlier today by the Palestinian Authority's governing body, Hamas made its comments known “Version” More than 1,140 people were killed in the October 7 terror attacks, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli data. “I unequivocally reject the surrender conditions of the Hamas monsters” who demands “End of War, Withdrawal of Our Forces from Gaza” And “Freedom of all murderers and rapists”, announced Benjamin Netanyahu. Since the start of the Israeli offensive, authorities have made the cessation of strikes conditional on the release of hostages. Follow our live stream.

Hamas Rejects “any international or Israeli plan” on Gaza's future. “We categorically reject any international or Israeli plan aimed at determining the future of the Gaza Strip”, Hamas warned in a 20-page document on dealing with the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. There is Hamas Demanded an end “Israeli Occupation” in the territory It was shelled incessantly by the Israeli army, which vowed to retaliate“destroy” Organization in power in the Palestinian Territory. These Hamas statements respond Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed his opposition in recent days “Palestinian Sovereignty”. A speech that tested relations with Israel's key US ally and supporter of the settlement “Two States”.

One person killed in Lebanon attack blamed on Israel A drone attack blamed on Israel killed one person in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the official Lebanese Agency (ANI) reported. “A strike on a car in Khafra kills one, while others sustain moderate and minor injuries”The media reported specifically “An Israeli drone”. Since the October 7 attack, there has been daily firefights along the Israeli-Lebanese border between the Israeli army and its ally Hamas-backed Lebanese Hezbollah.

Hamas condemns new strikes. The Palestinian terror group reported dozens of airstrikes and artillery strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, saying Israeli forces targeted the area around Nasser and al-Amal hospitals in the southern city of Khan Yunis. Now the center of military operations. At the same time, the Palestinian news agency Wafa indicated that the Israeli army was carrying out several operations in the West Bank in Hebron, Qalqilya and Jenin. The Hamas health ministry on Sunday established 25,105 deaths since Israel's air and ground offensive began on the small territory.

The United Kingdom is strengthening its position in the Red Sea. The British Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that it will upgrade anti-aircraft batteries currently used by the Royal Navy to shoot down hostile drones in the Red Sea. As attacks by Yemen's Houthis threaten global trade, the total cost of the upgrade is estimated at £405 million (around €471 million).

• Food distribution expected in Gaza. Israel will allow flour exports to the Palestinian territories through the port of Ashdod, halfway between Tel Aviv and Gaza, but has not yet announced a precise date for these deliveries. The country claims to hold above all else “Security Control” In the Palestinian enclave. “President [Joe Biden] “Welcomes the decision of the Israeli government to authorize the delivery of flour directly to the Palestinian people through the port of Ashdod.”The White House announced Friday.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets against Netanyahu. Thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa on Saturday evening to demand the return of 132 people held hostage in the Gaza Strip since October 7. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the opposition and part of the population of continuing a battle to stay in power with his far-right coalition. Under some banners, protesters demanded the organization of new elections while Israel plunged into its military operation against Hamas in Gaza.