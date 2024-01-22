Saint-Rose: Shooting in La Boucon, a young man dead

A 24-year-old man was shot once around noon this Sunday in La Boucan, in the commune of Sainte-Rose. He eventually died from his wound(s). This victim had time to be transported to CHU by firefighters. After an intensive search for the shooter, the gendarmerie arrested a man; It is currently being asked.

It must have been a day of celebration in Saint-Rose. The city is holding a big parade today.”Kannaval Lima's“.

But some decided otherwise.

It was the afternoon before the event began, and events took place a few kilometers away from the gathering place in the town and its environs; It was 1.15 pm.

In the afternoon, a helicopter and several ground vehicles from the gendarmerie criss-crossed the area, searching for the man who killed a young man with a gun today.

A gendarmerie investigation has been opened for murder.