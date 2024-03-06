Only Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the US presidential election, has thrown in the towel on Nikki Haley.

March 6, 2024

March 6, 2024
Nikki Haley withdraws from the U.S. presidential race during a rally here March 3 in Portland, Maine.

Nikki Haley withdraws from the U.S. presidential race during a rally here March 3 in Portland, Maine.

UNITED STATES – She finally throws in the towel. Donald Trump's sole opponent in the Republican primary election in the United States, Nikki Haley, is ending her campaign this Wednesday, March 6, US media reports.

The former US ambassador to the UN is expected to announce his decision in a speech this Wednesday at 4pm (Paris time) in Charleston (Southeast), the capital of the state of South Carolina, where he was governor. The Wall Street Journal. His campaign agenda, which announced several events in the coming weeks, was also cleaned up, he said. Newsweek.

Nikki Haley, the last Republican to block the path of a former president (2017-2021), won only one state on Super Tuesday, Vermont. On the face of it, Donald Trump won nearly all the states — 14 out of 15 — that were at stake on Tuesday's big election day. They include California, North Carolina, Texas, and Alaska.

Surrounded by supporters gathered at his lavish Florida home, Donald Trump congratulated “A wonderful evening, an incredible day”. He never once mentioned Nikki Haley, devoting all his attacks to her presidential rival, Joe Biden.

It remains to be seen whether the former US ambassador to the UN will support Donald Trump.

