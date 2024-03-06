Trump Big Winner on “Super Tuesday” Election Day – 03/06/2024 at 05:11

Nashville, Tennessee, March 5, 2024 (AFP / SETH HERALD)

Donald Trump won most states on Tuesday's big election day, “Super Tuesday,” cementing his triumphant march toward the Republican nomination against rival Nikki Haley and paving the way for his return matchup with Joe Biden.

The 77-year-old former right-wing president was declared the winner in 12 of the 15 states by several US media outlets. Among them are California, North Carolina and Texas.

Donald Trump hailed “a wonderful evening, an incredible day” before supporters gathered at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

But Nikki Haley lost her chance at a Grand Slam by winning Vermont. The results of the rest of the states should be known overnight.

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden, 81, is seeking a second term and faces no serious opposition. He won the first 13 states at stake on Tuesday evening.

Donald Trump is “determined to destroy our democracy” and is “focused on his own revenge and vengeance, not on the American people,” he said in a statement.

There is almost no suspense in this primary process as the two candidates are running almost separately, each in his own party.

Voting was held in 15 states from Maine to Alaska.

– “The Last Stage” –



Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia on March 2, 2024 (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

Since January 15 and despite his legal problems, Donald Trump has won all primaries organized by his party.

His former ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, is seen as a candidate who can restore “normality” in the face of “Trump's chaos.” But most Republican voters did not heed his plea.

Nikki Haley, in Maine, March 3, 2024 (AFP / Joseph Prezioso)

Besides victories in the capital Washington on Sunday and Vermont on Tuesday, he has suffered a series of bitter defeats, including in the state of South Carolina where he was governor.

Will she stay in the race if the bad news keeps falling?

It remains ambiguous. “We're going to continue until Super Tuesday,” he said in late February. “I'm not thinking more in terms of strategy.”

Mr. in Florida. At a party hosted at Trump's house, the latter's victory was in no doubt.

In the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, under grand chandeliers and gold ornaments, many guests proudly displayed their red hats emblazoned with “Make America Great Again.”

March 5, 2024 (AFP / Chandan Khanna) Donald Trump supporter at Mar-a-Lago

“I expect Nikki Haley to drop out,” said Kenny Nail, president of the local Republican Party branch. President Trump is the last man standing in the Republican primary.

The primaries could in theory last through the summer. But the Trump team is projecting victory “on March 19” after votes in Georgia and Florida.

– Biden to face Americans on Thursday –



Donald Trump wants to focus on his fight with President Biden as soon as possible before he gets absorbed in his legal meetings.

His first criminal trial begins on March 25 in New York.

US President Joe Biden in Texas, February 29, 2024 (AFP / Jim Watson)

Joe Biden is running for re-election.

The candidacies of two Democrats, Representative-elect Dean Phillips of Minnesota and best-selling author Marion Williamson, launched in pursuit of him, despite persistent criticism of the president's age or his support for Israel, without really sparking enthusiasm.

This “Super Tuesday” is at most a formality for Joe Biden.

But the president will defend his vision for America during his traditional “State of the Union” address to Congress on Thursday.

Struggling in the polls, the outgoing president “should use this last opportunity to address millions of Americans to present the contrast between his vision and what life is like for Donald Trump,” says political scientist Wendy Shiller.