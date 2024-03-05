Live – Ukraine: “If Ukraine falls, I won't give much to the EU”, worries Stefan Sejournay at LCI

Here's what you need to remember from yesterday:

◾ Emmanuel Macron said yesterday that he refused to “enter into the logic of escalation” after his controversial comments about the possibility of sending Western soldiers to Ukraine in the future. “When I was asked about sending troops, I answered that nothing was excluded,” the French president recalled in an interview with the Czech daily Bravo.

◾ Also, the French head of state travels to Prague today, where he is expected to make clear his support for a Czech bid to buy non-European arms for Ukraine.

◾ France has given Ukraine a total of 2.6 billion euros in military equipment from 2022, French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said yesterday at X, describing the equipment, while Paris continues to be accused of 'doing less than Kiev's other allies'.

◾ Ukrainian Military Intelligence (GUR) confirmed yesterday that it had damaged a railway bridge in Russia's Samara (Volga) region, 750 km from the Ukrainian border, indicating that the operation had slowed down the transport of military equipment.

◾ After criticizing the effectiveness of Ukrainian defense lines, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chymikal made the promise yesterday.

◾ The European Commission confirmed yesterday that it will present a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU to member states in March.

◾ Faced with the Russian threat, the European Commission wants to strengthen security capabilities on the continent. Brussels proposes to finance part of the 27 jointly agreed arms purchases, as it has already done for ammunition.

◾ On the other hand, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Chymikal said his country did not receive more than 16 billion euros in aid collected by Poland and the European Commission during two donor conferences in Warsaw in 2022 in the wake of the Russian invasion.

◾ A young U.S. soldier arrested in 2023 pleaded guilty Monday to leaking classified security documents, particularly on the war in Ukraine, sealing a 16-year prison deal in exchange for dropping the most serious charges of espionage.