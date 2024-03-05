The UN refugee agency says Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel have experienced an “ordeal”.

Many Palestinian prisoners released by Israel have returned “shocked” In the Gaza Strip after the Tribulation “A Test”, said, on Monday March 4, the head of the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA). Filipe Lazzarini confirmed that there was an internal report from the agency, which had not been made public. “Hundreds of prisoners freed” Through Israel, via the Kerem Shalom crossing point. The agency accused Israeli authorities of the actions earlier in the day “Torture, ill-treatment, abuse and sexual exploitation” against some of its employees arrested in the Gaza Strip since October 7. Follow our live stream.

The Israeli military denies UNRWA's allegations. In a press releaseThe military condemns “Covered and Baseless Allegations of Sexual Abuse of Detainees at Israeli Armed Forces Facilities”.. He also accuses UNRWA of using More than 450 terrorists The Islamist movement Hamas and other organizations in the Gaza Strip. Earlier in the day, the Israeli Foreign Minister recalled on his account Its ambassador to the United Nations condemns it “silence” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Hamas committed sexual assault during the October 7 attack.

Kamala Harris calls Gaza 'deep concern'. US Vice President Kamala Harris In a statement released by the White House, urged Israel to take action To increase the flow of aid into famine threatened areas.

Ceasefire negotiations continue. For the third consecutive day, discussions resume in Cairo (Egypt). Egyptian, US and Qatari mediators are trying to broker a deal before the start of Ramadan. “I will not stop pushing for an agreement that guarantees the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas.”Joe Biden said In a tweet posted overnight.