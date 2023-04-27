US: Joe Biden has warned that a North Korean nuclear strike would bring the “end” of the regime

During a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Joe Biden warned North Korea this Wednesday, April 26, that a possible nuclear attack would, according to the White House, “end” his regime.

“Our two countries have agreed to an immediate bilateral presidential consultation in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack and pledge to respond quickly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including US nuclear weapons,” he said. Chairman.

For its part, Seoul has made it clear that peace with its northern neighbors is “only possible through a show of strength, not a good will.” The South Korean president, who is on a six-day state visit to the United States, said, “Peace can be achieved by a higher power, not fake peace based on the goodwill of the other side.”

North Korea has launched a record number of ballistic missiles this year.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, assured that the US has no intention of deploying various nuclear weapons in South Korea.

A “more visible” American device

In addition, Seoul reaffirms in the famous “Washington Declaration”, which must be adopted this Wednesday, that it does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons of its own.

For the United States, the official said, “it’s a question of making our deterrence system more visible by deploying it at regular intervals of strategic means.”

Besides submarines, there will be “routine visits by bombers and aircraft carriers”. But there will be “no stopping of these mechanisms or nuclear weapons,” he said.

US officials have previously warned China to explain to them the “reason” behind the moves, while Beijing will condemn any new expansion in the region, the official said.

He again expressed Washington’s “disappointment” that Beijing was not “using its influence” on Pyongyang.