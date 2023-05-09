May 9, 2023

The National Assembly wants the Wagner group to be added to the EU’s list of terrorist organizations

Rusty Knowles May 9, 2023

The National Assembly, on Tuesday, May 9, passed a resolution calling for the inclusion of the Wagner group in the European Union’s (EU) list of terrorist organizations. Yevkhuni Prigozhin’s mercenaries, close to Vladimir Putin, have been mobilized to the frontline of the war in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022.

According to the signatories of the textIn the afternoon unanimously adopted, “The abuses of the Wagner Group must qualify as acts of terrorism.”. The resolution calls on the French government “to mobilize diplomatically” The European Union therefore accepts this request, which will allow the members of the Wagner Group and their supporters to become more efficient, especially financially.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna supported the parliamentary initiative from the podium: “Your message has been heard and I very much share your opinion. Nothing will be left unturned to hold this group accountable and put a definitive end to its abuses. »

