The National Basketball Association (NBA) confirms a missed wrong call on Klay Thompson in Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO – A last minute report from the NBA has confirmed a false unanswered call Klay Thompson With time running out in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, announcing that Thompson had made contact with Kevin Huerterhis arm, which affected his jump attempt, in his 3-point attempt which would have tied the score.

Followed by the three kings when Diaron Fox Huerter hooked the ball up with 1.3 seconds remaining. Huerter attempted a 34-foot lift over Thompson, who appeared to hit Huerter on the arm during the attempted shootout.

If Huerter made that shot or had three free throws, he could have sent the game into overtime.

“The NBA knows it’s wrong, and all they’ll tell us is they missed the call, but you still lost,” Kings coach Mike Brown said Monday night.

The last two minutes report confirmed this Stephen Curry He traveled with 16.1 seconds left in the match, which also went unexplained.

This is the second time in the past week that missed calls have cost royalty a game.

After their 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday, a last minute report revealed a missed travel call Tyler Hero On what led to him winning the game with 18.1 seconds remaining in the game.

“It’s hard being the king of Sacramento,” Brown said. “Because Kevin got bobbed… I just want, at the end of the game, someone to do the right call. A guy got shot in the arm by a 3, which is wrong. The guy takes six steps, or three, four steps, that’s travel.”