September 22, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The OSIRIS-REx probe observed a sample of the asteroid during its return to Earth (image)

The OSIRIS-REx probe observed a sample of the asteroid during its return to Earth (image)

Cheryl Riley September 21, 2023 2 min read

We just got the first view of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx probe carrying its asteroid sample toward Earth.

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Optical Ground Station telescope in the Canary Islands captured a pixelated snapshot of OSIRIS-REx on September 16, eight days before the spacecraft’s sample capsule was scheduled to land in the Utah desert.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

This tiny parasitic wasp can dig through plastic

September 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Explosion! Inflatable space station module explodes during testing (video)

September 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

An astronaut is ready to shut up after logging a full year in space

September 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

CEOs return to WGA talks seeing some movement toward a deal

September 21, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The OSIRIS-REx probe observed a sample of the asteroid during its return to Earth (image)

September 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs has a torn ACL, sources say

September 21, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Apple’s new iPhone is coming soon. The analyst sees positive signals on demand.

September 21, 2023 Len Houle