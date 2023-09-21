When Matvey Nickelshbarg was 13, he was obsessed with parasitic wasps, small insects that lay eggs on or in other insects. Under a microscope in a laboratory he assembled at his home, he discovered that one species had an astonishing superpower: it could use an organ protruding from its abdomen to drill through a plastic petri dish.

Nickelshbarg said his “amazement reached its peak” when he noticed that the wasp not only drilled through the Petri dish, but laid an egg outside the container that later grew into a healthy adult. The young researcher, who recently began pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Saratov State University in Russia, reported his discovery last month in the journal The Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

Jubileemus Messene It is a wasp whisper. Smaller than a grain of rice, and harmless to humans, these strange arthropods bore holes in tough plant growths called galls, with an organ called an ovipositor. The target of the insect is other larvae Types of wasps, which lay their eggs inside balls to protect them from danger. By penetrating the vegetative fortress of its prey, E. mesini It gives its young a ready meal, ironically giving it the same protection from the elements that its target originally sought.

In his at-home experiments, Mr. Nickelshbarg set out to study what would happen if there were multiple E. Messine wasps and only one host larva. Place one host in a petri dish with 12 females.