September 21, 2023

Explosion! Inflatable space station module explodes during testing (video)

Cheryl Riley September 21, 2023

That’s now five space station prototypes blown up for science.

Colorado company Sierra Space, which creates an inflatable module for International Space Station (the successor to the International Space Station), intentionally detonated a new design on August 17 that includes a metal plate. (In this case, the plate was a cheaper alternative to a window, but metal can also be used to simulate motorized attachments or other items.)

