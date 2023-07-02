SpaceX launched the Euclid telescope to study the dark universe

At 11:12 a.m. Saturday, the Euclid spacecraft blasted off into space on its mission to chart the history of our universe 10 billion years ago.

The space telescope, built by the European Space Agency, will use its instruments to record more than a third of the sky outside the galaxy over the next six years, creating the most accurate 3D map of the universe yet.

The researchers plan to use Euclid’s map to explore how dark matter and dark energy — the mysterious stuff that makes up 95 percent of our universe — has affected what we see when we look across space and time.

“Euclid comes at a really exciting time in the history of cosmology,” said Jason Rhodes, a physicist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory who leads the Euclid Science Team in the US. “We are entering a time when Euclid will be great at answering questions that are just starting out. And I’m sure Euclid will be great at answering questions we haven’t even thought about.”