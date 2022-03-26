March 26, 2022

SpaceX's private Ax-1 astronaut flight has been allowed to launch pending test of NASA's Artemis 1 lunar rocket

Cheryl Riley March 26, 2022 5 min read

Commercial spaceflight company Axiom Space was allowed to launch the world’s first entirely private mission to the International Space Station in April, but only after a critical test of NASA’s new Artemis 1 moon rocket.

The Ax mission 1 To the International Space Station, it passed a flight readiness review Friday (March 25), allowing the launch to proceed no later than April 3 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will take off from Pad 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, where SpaceX Missions launched by NASA astronauts aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

