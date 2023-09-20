An astronaut is ready to shut up after logging a full year in space

After spending a year listening to the constant hum of the complex machinery that makes the International Space Station livable, astronaut Frank Rubio is looking forward to some silence on Earth.

Mr. Rubio is scheduled to return to Earth next week after a 371-day mission, the longest solo spaceflight by an American astronaut.

On September 11, he surpassed the previous record for the longest continuous space flight by an American, and he will complete a full year in space on Thursday. in Press Conference On Tuesday, Mr. Rubio spoke by video from the International Space Station about what he was most looking forward to when he returns home on September 27: his family, fresh food, and silence.

“For me, honestly, obviously hugging my wife and kids is going to be super important, and I’ll probably focus on that for the first couple of days,” Rubio said, gently swaying in zero gravity.