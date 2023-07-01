The Penguins agree to the terms of a five-year contract with Tristan Jarry

The deal begins in the 2023-24 season and continues through the 2027-28 campaign, and carries an average annual value of $5.375 million.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed terms with goaltender Tristan Garry on a five-year contract, announced today by Hockey Operations President Kyle Dubas.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound goaltender appeared in 47 games this past season, going 24-13-7 with a 2.90 goals against average, a . 909 save percentage and two saves. Gary became the second-fastest goaltender in franchise history to reach 100 career wins, doing so in 170 games after Pittsburgh’s 2-1 November 23 victory over Calgary.

The 28-year-old netminder had a career year in 2021-22, competing in 58 games, posting a 34-18-6 record, a 2.42 goals against average, a .919 save percentage and four shutouts. His games played, wins, goals against average and batting numbers were all career highs. For his efforts, Gary was named a Metropolitan Division All-Star for the second time in his career (2020).

Gary appeared in 206 regular season NHL games, posting a 117-60-20 record, a 0.914 save percentage, a 2.65 goals-against average and 13 shutouts. He also fit in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Penguins.

Among goaltenders with at least 50 games, his 0.914 save-going percentage is first in Penguins history. He also ranks third in Penguins history in wins (117), goals against average (2.65) and shutouts (13), and holds the franchise record for longest shutout streak at 177:15 minutes.

Before jumping to the NHL, Gary spent parts of four seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. In 141 regular season games with the WBS, Gary had a 77-48-19 record, a . 915 save percentage, a 2.55 goals against average and nine shutouts. During the 2016-17 campaign, Gary earned a spot on the AHL All-Star Team after posting a 28-15-3 record, a 0.925 save percentage and a 2.15 goalscoring average.

Prior to his professional career, Gary spent four seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League. During the 2013-14 season, Gary helped the Oil Kings to a Memorial Cup championship after posting a 16-4-1 record, a 0.925 save percentage, a 2.19 goals against average and three shutouts over 21 postseason games.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Gary was the Penguins’ second-round selection (44th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.