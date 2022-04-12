April 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Pentagon is monitoring reports of a possible Russian chemical attack in Mariupol

The Pentagon is monitoring reports of a possible Russian chemical attack in Mariupol

Frank Tomlinson April 12, 2022 2 min read

Armored vehicles of pro-Russian forces drive along a street during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 31, 2022.

Alexander Armoshenko | Reuters

WASHINGTON – Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said the Pentagon was closely monitoring reports that emerged Monday night Possible Russian chemical weapons attack In the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

If it turns out that Russia has used chemical weapons in the crippling strategic city, it would constitute a significant escalation of the conflict and a direct challenge to NATO to act.

“We are aware of social media reports alleging that Russian forces have deployed potential chemical munitions in Mariupol, Ukraine,” Kirby said on Monday. “We cannot confirm at this time and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

“These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflect the concerns we had about Russia’s ability to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine,” Kirby said.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said her government was working “urgently” to verify details of an alleged attack.

The original report was in the form of a telegram published by the Azov Regiment, an ultra-nationalist part of the Ukrainian National Guard. The Azov letter said Russian forces had used a “toxic substance of unknown origin”.

“Any use of such weapons would be a severe escalation in this conflict, and we will hold Putin and his regime to account,” he added. Truss wrote on Twitter.

US officials warned several days ago that the Russian military would almost certainly continue to commit what they called “atrocities” as it doubled down on attacks in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

See also  Zelensky says what Russia is doing in Mariupol "will be remembered for centuries"

“Russian leaders have shown in the past … the brutality with which they have conducted their operations and prosecuted them,” Kirby told reporters earlier Monday, citing Russia’s alleged use of chemical weapons during the Syrian civil war as an example.

This is urgent news. . Please check back for updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

French elections: Emmanuel Macron faces Marine Le Pen in the French presidential run-off

April 11, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

April 11, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

UK’s Boris Johnson and Ukraine’s Zelensky are seen walking defiantly on the streets of Kyiv

April 11, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

No Country For Old Men and Texas Chainsaw Massacre actress Kathy Lamkin has died at the age of 74

April 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

“Beyond our wildest dreams”: Scientists have discovered a fossil of a dinosaur that died the day the asteroid hit the asteroid

April 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Luka Doncic comes out with a calf fatigue in the final before the qualifiers

April 12, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Kingdom Hearts doxx Sora fans, find his realistic apartment in Tokyo

April 12, 2022 Len Houle