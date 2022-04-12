The Pentagon is monitoring reports of a possible Russian chemical attack in Mariupol

Armored vehicles of pro-Russian forces drive along a street during the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 31, 2022.

WASHINGTON – Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby said the Pentagon was closely monitoring reports that emerged Monday night Possible Russian chemical weapons attack In the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

If it turns out that Russia has used chemical weapons in the crippling strategic city, it would constitute a significant escalation of the conflict and a direct challenge to NATO to act.

“We are aware of social media reports alleging that Russian forces have deployed potential chemical munitions in Mariupol, Ukraine,” Kirby said on Monday. “We cannot confirm at this time and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

“These reports, if true, are deeply concerning and reflect the concerns we had about Russia’s ability to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine,” Kirby said.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also said her government was working “urgently” to verify details of an alleged attack.

The original report was in the form of a telegram published by the Azov Regiment, an ultra-nationalist part of the Ukrainian National Guard. The Azov letter said Russian forces had used a “toxic substance of unknown origin”.

“Any use of such weapons would be a severe escalation in this conflict, and we will hold Putin and his regime to account,” he added. Truss wrote on Twitter.

US officials warned several days ago that the Russian military would almost certainly continue to commit what they called “atrocities” as it doubled down on attacks in the eastern regions of Ukraine.

“Russian leaders have shown in the past … the brutality with which they have conducted their operations and prosecuted them,” Kirby told reporters earlier Monday, citing Russia’s alleged use of chemical weapons during the Syrian civil war as an example.

This is urgent news. . Please check back for updates