The Powerball jackpot is $835 million, and there are no jackpot winners on Monday

Powerball officials announced early Tuesday morning that there was no jackpot winner for Monday night’s record-breaking $785 million jackpot. The numbers drawn in Monday night’s drawing were: the white balls 10, 12, 22, 36, 50, and the red balls Powerball 4. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing became the fourth largest in history after Saturday’s drawing produced no matching winners. All six numbers drawn. If there had been a jackpot winner, he or she would have had the option of taking home $785 million in payouts or a cash withdrawal of $367 million, both before taxes. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to lottery officials. The Powerball drawing will take place on Wednesday. Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the jackpot rises to an estimated $835 million ($390.4 million cash value), according to Powerball officials. The jackpot is now surpassed only by previous jackpots worth more than $1 billion, according to the Multistate Lottery Association. The largest jackpots were $2.04 billion in November 2022, $1.586 billion in January 2016, and $1.08 billion in July 2023, lottery officials said in a press release. At least one person from California scored a jackpot-winning ticket in each of those For the three drawings, according to the release, although there were no jackpot winners on Saturday, the drawing produced more than 1.5 million winning tickets across the U.S., including three tickets that matched all five white balls to win $1 million, lottery officials said. . Monday’s drawing produced more than 1.2 million winning tickets across the country, including four tickets — three in Florida and one in Oregon — that matched all five white balls to win $1 million in prizes, Powerball officials said. “Other big winnings from Monday night include 32 tickets that won $50,000 in prizes and six tickets that won $100,000 in prizes,” the Powerball statement said Tuesday morning. There have been 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since the $1.08 billion jackpot winning numbers. The jackpot was drawn on July 19.

