The Powerball value rose to $810 million after there was no jackpot winner on Saturday

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Monday, January 1.

Powerball said the jackpot rose to an estimated $810 million after there was no winner in Saturday night's drawing.

The estimated cash value of the next drawing, on Monday, January 1, is $408.9 million, according to the lottery.

The winning numbers drawn for the $760 million jackpot on Saturday were: 10, 11, 26, 27, 34 and the red Powerball 7. The power play was 4.

The estimated cash value of the award was $383.6 million. If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday night's drawing, they will be offered a choice between annual payments of $760 million — starting with one immediate payment and the remaining payments over 29 years increasing by 5% each year — or a lump sum payment of $383.6 million.

Saturday's drawing was the last of 2023.

There have been 34 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The last Powerball jackpot was won on October 11.

This award is the fourth award this year whose value exceeds $500 million. This year's $1.765 billion jackpot was won on October 11 in California. The second-largest jackpot was $1.08 billion won on July 19 in California, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball tickets sell for $2 each.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

The game's largest jackpot ever – $2.04 billion – was won on November 7, 2022.

