The premises of the National Assembly were completely destroyed in a violent fire

“The room where the members were sitting was completely burnt down”, Lamented Moloto Motabo “The fire is not extinguished yet”. The fire broke out at 5 a.m. local time in the oldest section of the building, which was completed in 1884. The fire also spread to recent areas in use today.

The historic building contains a collection of valuable books and an original copy of Africa’s first national anthem, “Die Stem Suid-Afrika” (The Voice of South Africa) sung during apartheid.

“A man has been arrested inside parliament and is still being investigated as part of a criminal investigation. He has been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday.”, Said Thampi Embambo, a spokesman for the Hawks, South Africa’s elite police force.