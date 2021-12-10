130 deaths in 24 hours in France, nearly 2,500 patients in intensive care

Status Update – New Activities, New Reports and Highlights: Le Picaro Covit-19 takes the latest developments in the epidemic.

Fifth wave progress in France, warning against emergency over third dose in rich countries, vaccination for 5-11 year olds in Australia … Le Picaro The latest information on this is taken this Thursday, December 9th Govt-19 Infection.

In France, 2,461 patients are in intensive care

More than 56,000 new Govt-19 infections have been detected in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the hospital is continuing to treat 2,461 patients (2,426 Wednesdays) in intensive care units dealing with severe forms of the disease. In 24 hours, 243 patients coordinated these services. On November 23 alone there were 1,007 people, the lowest in France before the fifth wave of the epidemic.

On Thursday morning, Health Minister Olivier Véran surpassed the record for the highest number of contaminants and pollutants, at 72,000, in 24 hours. Health crisis not seen in two years. The previous record, about 70,000, was at the beginning of November 2020.

Hospitals now treat 13,363 hospital-admitted Covid-19 patients (+1250 in 24 hours). As a sign of the tension that hospitals are experiencing, six regions have already re-implemented the White Plan, which on Wednesday allowed Ile-de-France to reduce operations in particular and re-employ staff for critical care services.

According to SPF figures available from the Geodesy database, the eruption killed 130 hospital patients within 24 hours. A total of 120,168 patients have died from Govt-19 since the outbreak began.

Vaccination booster for 80% of nursing home residents

⁇80% of nursing home residents received their booster dose, the 3rd vaccineSaid on FranceInfo Brigitte Bourguignon, Ministerial Representative to the Minister of Solidarity and Health. ⁇It is guaranteed a satisfactory number of staff, especially residents and family.“It’s necessary that the specific ministerial representative”Above all, protect these people as much as possible and allow them to maintain social life, do not close these companies during this 5th wave⁇.

In France, at least 52,213,976 people have been vaccinated (77.4% of the total population) and 51,133,749 have been fully vaccinated (75.8% of the total population). Since the beginning of September, 12,985,227 people have received the booster dose.

Omigron: Some serious cases

The Omigron variant affects many countries in Africa but, “A sign of hope“Hospitals are in short supply in South Africa where they were first diagnosed, the WHO-Africa said on Thursday.

Similarly, the European Pharmaceutical Institute (EMA) said on Thursday that most cases of the omigran variant of Govit-19 have appeared in the EU.Light.

3rd dose: emergency warning in rich countries

On Thursday a WHO official asked rich countries not to rush into vaccines that could harm poor countries, stressing that the need for a third dose has not been scientifically proven against Omigran.

With the appearance of this variation, “Global stocks are at risk of being redirected back to high-income countriesSaid Kate O’Brien, head of immunization at the World Health Organization.

Australia: Vaccine from 5 years of age

According to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s announcement on Friday, vaccinations for children 5 and 11 will be effective against Kovit-19 from January 10. Currently only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for this age group. The decision on the moderna vaccine should be made in the coming weeks. With about 90% of the population over the age of 16 fully vaccinated, Australia is one of the most vaccinated countries on the planet.

United States: Pfizer recall recognition for 16-17 year olds

U.S. health officials on Thursday lowered the age at which a booster dose of Pfizer’s Govt vaccine can be given to adolescents aged 16 and 17.

Rio New Year celebrated in Brazil

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday promised that New Year’s celebrations would take place five days after they were announced to be canceled due to concerns over the Covit-19. With this turn, the transition to 2022 in Brazil’s second city will feature the popular fireworks display on the Copacabana beach.

However, Mayor Eduardo Pius told a news conference that the planned concerts had been canceled. “The city is open and the city is celebratingNew Year, he added.

Morocco: Borders closed until December 31

Morocco on Thursday decided to extend the suspension of passenger flights to and from the country, at least until December 31, according to the Moroccan Directorate of Civil Aviation. “All flights to and from Morocco have been suspended from December 9 to December 31», The Directorate General of Public Transport (DGAC) announced that exceptional return flights are still subject to approval by Moroccan authorities.

The Kingdom’s airspace has been closed since November 29 due to the rapid spread of the omigron variant of Govit-19 and the re-emergence of the epidemic in Europe.

In Peru, 6% of physicians die of Govt-19

The country with the highest number of deaths in the world in terms of its population paid tribute to the 551 doctors who died from Govt-19 on Thursday, or more than 6% of the profession.

On the tracks of the National Headquarters of the Order of Physicians, their portraits were hung and the name of the street “The walk of the knights.

With 6,111 deaths per one million population, Peru has the highest individual epidemic mortality rate in the world, according to official figures. The Andean country, home to 33 million people, has more than two million cases and more than 201,000 deaths from the corona virus.

More than 5.2 million people died

The epidemic has killed at least 5,278,777 people worldwide since the end of 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources at 11:00 GMT on Thursday. The death toll was 793,228 more than Brazil (616,251), India (474,111), Mexico (295,894) and Russia (286,004), the worst country in the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the number of epidemics in the world could be two to three times higher, taking into account the high number of deaths directly and indirectly associated with Govt-19.

