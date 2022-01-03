Biden assures US President of Ukraine of “serious retaliation” for Russian invasion

The Russian military was stationed at the border in the menu of a telephone conversation between the two presidents on Sunday.

A few days after meeting Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden, who has been accused of overcrowding troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border, spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky during a phone call on Sunday. The US President pledged allegiance to the United States and its allies.Responds with energyIf Russia invades Ukraine, the White House said.

Read moreKiev “does not want to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine”

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of amassing tens of thousands of soldiers in anticipation of a possible offensive on its borders. For its part, Russia says it must block any NATO expansion for its own protection, which is seen as an existential threat, and the result of Western military operations that it claims to be monitoring near Russian borders.

In this context, Joe Biden expressed his support for diplomatic efforts, especially for the scheduled talks between US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and his Russian counterpart Sergei Rybkov on January 9 and 10 in Geneva. The talks will be followed by a Russia-NATO meeting on January 12 and a meeting on January 13 within the framework of the OSCE.

Read moreIran, Ukraine, Taiwan: 2022, the year of all dangers in the world

Joe Biden has repeatedly raised warnings against Vladimir Putin, a “Mitigation“During a telephone interview on Thursday, he promised to warn the Russian president again against any attempt to invade Ukraine.”I made it clear to President Putin that we would accept tough sanctions and increase our presence in Europe and among our NATO allies.The US President announced.