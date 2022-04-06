April 6, 2022

EU President warns EU should impose sanctions on Russia on oil and gas “sooner or later”

  • One of the main front rows of Donbass, in eastern Ukraine, Agency France-Press noted that Tuesday, April 5 was stable, but was waiting for an immediate Russian attack. Russia is getting stronger “Taking control of the whole Donbass” And achieve “A land bridge with the Crimea”NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said it was annexed by Moscow in 2014.
  • In Around Kiev As the Russian army retreated, horrific discoveries abounded. According to the Attorney General of Ukraine, the situation Porotianca (60 km west kyiv) would be even worse “In terms of victims” Than that Butza.
  • According to The latest British intelligence reportUkrainian forces captured most of the area Northern Ukraine, “Forcing the Russians to leave the surrounding areas Chernihiv And the north Kiev . In the area of KharkovThe Institute for the Study of War (ISW) predicts that Russian forces will withdraw completely from Sumi Oblast in the coming days.
  • AT GersonIn South West, Russian conditions are maintained, according to historian and former soldier Michael Goya, although they appear to have declined. The ISW reports effective counter-attacks by Ukrainian forces, which could help them regain land in the region.
  • Volodymyr Zhelensky UN It is alleged that the ambassador provided the information to Hussein “Hundreds of thousands” Ukrainians in Russia. In addition, the President of Ukraine demanded that Russia be “Responsibly” From “Worst War Crimes” After World War II, when asked to remove him from the Security Council.
  • The French National Anti-Terrorism Attorney’s Office announced the opening of three on Tuesday New investigations into “war crimes” For acts harmful to French citizens in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Russia continues to refuse “Kind” All fees.
  • Nearby 200 Russian ambassadors were expelled from Europe In forty-eight hours. After Germany, France and Lithuania, Italy, Spain, Denmark and Slovenia, Russia on Tuesday expelled all Russian diplomats en masse, signaling a further deterioration in relations with Moscow.
  • The European Commission has proposed a toughening of twenty-seven Obstacles Against Moscow, Russia stopped buying coal (45% of EU imports) and closed European ports for Russian-operated ships. Brussels also proposes a total ban on transactions for four major Russian banks. US kyiv will provide $ 100 million in additional security assistance.
  • More than 4.2 million Ukrainians fled their country On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the occupation, according to figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
