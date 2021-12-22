December 22, 2021

The Prime Minister has announced that the 4th dose will be given to those over 60 years of age and caregivers.

Prime Minister Naphtali Bennett He said on Tuesday that all Israelis and medical personnel over the age of 60 are entitled to a fourth dose of vaccine.
Govit-19, After consultation with a panel of experts.

“Citizens From Israel Those who received the first and third dose in the world
Covit-19 vaccine And we continue to be at the forefront with the fourth dose, ”he said in a statement issued by his services, calling on those who meet these criteria to be“ vaccinated ”.

Go through the “Omigron Wave”

The report was released after a cabinet meeting on the epidemic amid growing concerns about the spread du Variation Omicron. The decision of the panel of epidemiologists to approve the fourth dose is, according to the Prime Minister, “the best news to help overcome the Omigron wave that is engulfing the world”.

People with immunodeficiency can receive a fourth dose, which is available to them, those over 60 and medical groups, at least four months after the third injection, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Mr Bennett’s office added that the Prime Minister had instructed the Department of Health and the Department of Medicine to deal with the vaccine to prepare for the fourth dose injection campaign.

