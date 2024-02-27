The Russian was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after being assaulted by Kadyrov's son

Nikita Juravel, accused of burning the Koran, was convicted of “hypocrisy”, “violation of the right to freedom of conscience” and “insulting religious sentiments”. Adam Kadyrov, who was 15 years old at the time, was attacked.

A Russian man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in Chechnya on Tuesday after being attacked by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov's son, who he accused of burning a Koran. Nikita Zoravel, 20, was charged “Hooliganism” And “Violation of Right to Freedom of Conscience”from which “Insult to religious sentiments”. He was tried in this Muslim-majority Russian republic in the Caucasus. The youth has been identified “Convicted of the alleged acts (…) and sentenced to three and a half years in the camp”, said in a statement to the court in Grozny, the Chechen capital, responsible for the investigation. The court insisted “Great Social Impact in Russia” This matter.

A young man accused of burning a Koran in Volgograd, southwestern Russia, was arrested last May. He was transferred to Chechnya at the request of local authorities. His case took a political turn when footage emerged showing Adam, the then 15-year-old son of ruthless Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, beating Nikita Zuravel, who was in custody.

Kadyrov's son made a hero

Ramzan Kadyrov said to himself “pride” His descendants. His son Adam later received official decorations from various Russian regions. During the hearing in early November, Nikita Zhuravel admitted the facts and engaged in self-criticism, a practice that is widespread in Chechnya and that human rights NGOs consider to be carried out under duress. “As part of my imprisonment, I studied the Koran and continue to study it, to understand the extent to which I insulted the feelings of the faithful”He promised.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a loyal lieutenant of Vladimir Putin, has been accused of numerous human rights abuses in his republic. He advocates and defends a strict Islam. For example, he has strongly condemned the cartoons of Mohammed published by the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, which was targeted by a terrorist attack in January 2015.

Ramzan Kadyrov is also a staunch supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In October 2022, he said his three sons – Akhmat, Eli and Adam, all under 20 – had been sent to the frontline. Then they returned to Chechnya as heroes.