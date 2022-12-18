The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know on Day 298 of the Invasion | Ukraine

Electricity was restored to nearly six million Ukrainians after a barrage of Russian missile strikes on Friday Against the country’s infrastructure, including electricity generation systems, Mr. President Volodymyr Zelensky He said.

Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, he said on Telegram Last Saturday, the heat returned to three-quarters of the capital’s population And the engineers were continuing to work to stabilize the supply. However, half of Kyiv province still lacked electricity on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held meetings with his military leaders and sought their proposals The Kremlin, during a visit to the headquarters of the operation, told about how to proceed with the Russian campaign in Ukraine.

Russia claimed that the mass strikes it launched against Ukraine on Friday were part of preventing the delivery of foreign weapons to Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily briefing that “military command systems, the military-industrial complex and their supporting energy facilities in Ukraine were dealt a collective strike with high-precision weapons.” The attacks have prompted accusations of war crimes by Ukraine’s allies.

Rescuers pulled the body of a one and a half year old baby from the rubble The governor of the region said that the Russian strike on Friday took place in a three-storey apartment building in the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine in the Dnipro region. Valentin Reznichenko said that four people were killed in the attack on Kryvyi Rih. thirteen more, Including four childrenThey got hurt.

Russia denounced Moldova’s decision to temporarily ban six television channels, calling it “political censorship”. Moldova accused the channels of broadcasting “incorrect information” about the country and the Russian military operation in Ukraine. See also Biden administration offers support behind potential F-16 sale to Turkey

Moldova has reached a short-term energy deal that will help it wean itself off its dependence on Russian natural gassaid a senior official on Saturday. Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrej Spino said that the Moldovan gas company will buy 100 million cubic meters of gas from the local supplier Energocom this month.

Russia’s campaign of strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure consisted largely of air and sea cruise missiles, but it certainly also included drones provided by Iran.according to the British Ministry of Defence. in that Latest intelligence update She also said Russia may have been concerned about Crimea’s “vulnerability”.

A Ukrainian military commander said Russia might try to invade from the north, probably near the anniversary when Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. Major General Andrei Kovalchuk said Sky News Tougher fighting might be coming and he seems to be particularly focused Possible invasion of Russian forces through Belaruson the northern border of Ukraine, in order to target the capital.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser said it was “unrealistic” to expect Kyiv to reach an agreement with Russia to end the war. “War should only end with its defeat.” Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twittersaying that Ukraine would act with “the required proportion of artillery, armored vehicles, drones and long-range missiles”.