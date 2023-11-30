November 30, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Samsung Galaxy S24 may not have 12GB of RAM, while the Ultra lacks 16GB of RAM

The Samsung Galaxy S24 may not have 12GB of RAM, while the Ultra lacks 16GB of RAM

Len Houle November 30, 2023 2 min read

Samsung is less than two months away from announcing its next-generation flagship smartphone. Several features of the upcoming devices have been leaked over the past few months. Some rumors have claimed that Samsung will finally upgrade the RAM on its high-end devices, but a new rumor debunks these claims.

The Galaxy S24 series phones will have the same RAM as their predecessors

According to usually reliable Ice World Guide (@UniverseIce), the base Galaxy S24 will come with just 8GB of RAM, with no option to upgrade memory with more expensive variants. However, the Galaxy S24+ will have a variant with 12GB of RAM, but its entry-level version will still use 8GB of RAM. Rumors also claim that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will still come with 8GB of RAM in the entry-level model and 12GB of RAM in the top-spec mode.

If this information is true, it doesn’t look good for Samsung, at least from an optics perspective. Consumers won’t like Samsung cutting costs and not offering more RAM in its flagship smartphone lineup for four straight years. This comes at a time when these devices are expected to introduce on-device artificial intelligence, which requires more memory. It looks especially terrible compared to all the other competing smartphones from competing Android brands that offer 16GB of RAM or even up to 24GB of RAM on some models.

Check out our Galaxy S23 Ultra review as a summary in the video below.

Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will reportedly feature the Exynos 2400 processor in all countries except Canada, China and the US. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for the Galaxy. All three phones are expected to have 12MP selfie cameras and 12MP ultrawide cameras.

See also  Don't panic, Valve has already solved the supposed 'drift' issues in Steam Deck

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 200MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has an S Pen, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. The Galaxy S24 has a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, while the Galaxy S24+ has a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W charging.

All phones are expected to feature stereo speakers, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Former Apple employees, a new startup, want to bring artificial intelligence to the desktop

November 30, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

AMD’s official beta GPU driver for ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ enables HAGS support on Radeon RX 7000 series

November 29, 2023 Len Houle
3 min read

Google apologizes for sending drivers off-road between Los Angeles and Vegas

November 29, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

5 min read

Jennifer Garner made a statement in a sexy red dress as she led the stars at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix comedy Family Switch

November 30, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Discover the secrets of a nearby Earth-sized world

November 30, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

2023 ACC/SEC Challenge results: Duke falls to Arkansas, Georgia beats USC as league duel ends in tie

November 30, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S24 may not have 12GB of RAM, while the Ultra lacks 16GB of RAM

November 30, 2023 Len Houle