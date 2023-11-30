The Samsung Galaxy S24 may not have 12GB of RAM, while the Ultra lacks 16GB of RAM

Samsung is less than two months away from announcing its next-generation flagship smartphone. Several features of the upcoming devices have been leaked over the past few months. Some rumors have claimed that Samsung will finally upgrade the RAM on its high-end devices, but a new rumor debunks these claims.

The Galaxy S24 series phones will have the same RAM as their predecessors

According to usually reliable Ice World Guide (@UniverseIce), the base Galaxy S24 will come with just 8GB of RAM, with no option to upgrade memory with more expensive variants. However, the Galaxy S24+ will have a variant with 12GB of RAM, but its entry-level version will still use 8GB of RAM. Rumors also claim that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will still come with 8GB of RAM in the entry-level model and 12GB of RAM in the top-spec mode.

If this information is true, it doesn’t look good for Samsung, at least from an optics perspective. Consumers won’t like Samsung cutting costs and not offering more RAM in its flagship smartphone lineup for four straight years. This comes at a time when these devices are expected to introduce on-device artificial intelligence, which requires more memory. It looks especially terrible compared to all the other competing smartphones from competing Android brands that offer 16GB of RAM or even up to 24GB of RAM on some models.

Check out our Galaxy S23 Ultra review as a summary in the video below.

Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra specifications

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will reportedly feature the Exynos 2400 processor in all countries except Canada, China and the US. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for the Galaxy. All three phones are expected to have 12MP selfie cameras and 12MP ultrawide cameras.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 200MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP telephoto camera. The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has an S Pen, a 5,000 mAh battery, and 45W fast charging. The Galaxy S24 has a 4,000 mAh battery with 25W charging, while the Galaxy S24+ has a 4,900 mAh battery with 45W charging.

All phones are expected to feature stereo speakers, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.