The show continues at Met Opera after a technical error

The Metropolitan Opera's production of Puccini's “Turandot” is one of the most lavish and complex productions in the company's repertoire, a spectacle that includes an imperial palace, a sparkling throne room and expansive gardens.

But on Wednesday evening, audiences had to do without the usual visual delights of opera. Overcrowding in the Met's main backstage elevator forced the company to put on a semi-staged version at the last minute, with the actors and chorus singing from an improvised group instead.

Peter Gelb, the Met's general director, came on stage before the show to explain the situation.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am sorry to say that this will not be an ordinary night at the opera,” he said. “Even though our scene won't be running, the show will go on.”

After crews worked through the night, the congestion was resolved, although there was some damage to the tracks backstage that the Metropolitan was still repairing Thursday morning. Thursday night's performance of Verdi's “La Forza del Destino” was expected to go ahead as usual.