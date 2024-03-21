March 22, 2024

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' brings Jenna Ortega into the family

Roxanne Bacchus March 22, 2024 2 min read
(From left) Catherine O'Hara as Delia, Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Winona Ryder as Lydia, and Justin Theroux as Rory in the Warner Bros. comedy Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Brothers

Beetlejuice returns for the movie premiere Beetlejuice BeetlejuiceTim Burton's sequel that took nearly 40 years to haunt theaters.

Jenna Ortega stars in the title role Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, with Michael Keaton returning as the hideous Ghost and Winona Ryder returning as Lydia Dietz, now a mother to Ortega's character. Catherine O'Hara is also returning, with Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci joining the series.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice It arrives on September 6 and has come a long, long way to getting to the screen. The first film, released in 1988, remains a classic horror comedy and has persisted in the popular culture consciousness since its release. It won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and grossed $80 million on a budget of $15 million.

Burton has long talked about a sequel, and it finally took shape early last year, when Ortega was linked to star. The film also brings Ortega into Burton's world, as she is the star of the film Wednesdaythe Netflix hit directed and produced by Burton.

“It was an absolutely crazy experience. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to work with a creative director, who happened to be one of the best directors I've ever worked with, and also the most detail-oriented,” Ortega said. Hollywood Reporter To work with Burton before Wednesday'for the first time.

