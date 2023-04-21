The strikes disrupt the German railway network and four airports

BERLIN, April 21 (Reuters) – Rail workers across Germany went on strike on Friday to provide services to national operator Deutsche Bahn. [RIC:RIC:DBN.UL] Largely to a halt, in the latest in a series of wage stoppages in Europe’s largest economy.

The strike, organized by the EVG union, was scheduled to last from 3am (0100GMT) to 11am, although the train network was expected to be affected throughout the day.

State-owned Deutsche Bahn said all its long-distance flights would be canceled until 1 p.m. and that few commuter trains would operate.

EVG, which is negotiating on behalf of 230,000 workers, is seeking a 12% wage increase, or at least an extra 650 euros ($715) per month. Deutsche Bahn offered 5% one-time payments of up to €2,500.

Germany has seen some of its most disruptive strikes in decades since last year, when the war in Ukraine sent energy and food prices soaring, sending union pressure to raise wages in line with the cost of living.

High inflation has also exacerbated employment woes in sectors like aviation that have faced a difficult transition in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday’s transport strike is set to coincide with strikes at four German airports – Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne Bonn and Stuttgart – by Verdi union members.

A strike at the first three sites on Thursday canceled some 700 departures.

($1 = 0.9118 euros)

Written by Rachel Moore, Editing by Frederick Hein and John Stonestreet

