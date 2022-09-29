September 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Swedish Coast Guard has detected a fourth leak in Nord Stream pipelines

The Swedish Coast Guard has detected a fourth leak in Nord Stream pipelines

Frank Tomlinson September 29, 2022 1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) – The Swedish Coast Guard discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipeline earlier this week, a Swedish Coast Guard spokesman told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the leakage of gas through Russia’s undersea pipelines to Europe and has promised a “strong” response to any deliberate disruption of energy infrastructure.

“Two of those four are in Sweden’s exclusive economic zone,” Coast Guard spokeswoman Jenny Larson told the newspaper late Wednesday. The other two breaches are in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

The Coast Guard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected eruptions, they were filled with gas that had been flowing into the Baltic Sea since the ruptures on Monday.

The Swedish Coast Guard said the fourth leak was on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, close to a larger crater found in nearby Nord Stream 1.

This week, Danish authorities reported one hole in each of the two sections of the pipeline in their waters.

Register now to get free unlimited access to Reuters.com

(Reporting: Terje Solsvik) Editing by Stein Jacobsen and Clarence Fernandez

Our criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  Ukraine gets big EU support as war rages in east

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Chaos on Russia-Georgia border as thousands flee Vladimir Putin’s draft

September 29, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Economy flights from Moscow to Dubai cost up to $5,000 as Russians flee

September 28, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

‘Complete chaos’: More than 100,000 Russians are flocking to neighboring countries to escape the call-up to the army

September 28, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Katie Couric announces her diagnosis of breast cancer

September 29, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

U of M scientists have discovered the crash site of a huge meteorite under Inver Grove Heights

September 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

PlayStation Stars will launch on September 29 in Japan and Asia, October 5 in the Americas, and October 13 in Europe and Australia.

September 29, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

The Swedish Coast Guard has detected a fourth leak in Nord Stream pipelines

September 29, 2022 Frank Tomlinson