April 1, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Taliban shut down an Afghan women’s music station

Frank Tomlinson April 1, 2023 2 min read

A Taliban official said on Saturday that a women-run radio station in northeastern Afghanistan has been shut down for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sadai Banowan, which means Women’s Voice in Dari, is the only female-run station in Afghanistan and started 10 years ago. It has eight employees, six of whom are female.

Moezuddin Ahmadi, director of media and culture in Badakhshan province, said the station had violated “the laws and regulations of the Islamic Emirate” several times by broadcasting songs and music during Ramadan and was shut down due to the breach.

Ahmadi said, “If this radio station accepts the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and gives a guarantee that it will not repeat such a thing again, we will allow it to operate again.”

The head of the center, Najia Soroush, denied that any violation had taken place, saying that there was no need for closure and described it as a conspiracy. Taliban “You told us that you broadcast music. She said, ‘We did not broadcast any kind of music.’”

Soroush said that at 11:40 a.m. on Thursday, representatives of the Ministry of Information and Culture and the Virtue Directorate arrived at the station and shut it down. She said station staff contacted Vice and Virtue but officials there said they did not have any additional information about the closure.

Many journalists lost their jobs after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Media outlets have closed down due to lack of funds or because staff have left the country, according to the Afghan Independent Journalists Association.

See also  Ukraine orders more missile systems; Lavrov warns of strikes in Russia

The Taliban barred women from most forms of work and education after the sixth grade, including university. There is no official ban on music. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban banned most television, radio, and newspapers in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Ukraine pledges not to forget or forgive Butcha’s memory

April 1, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole because Riva Steenkamp’s parents are against his early release

March 31, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

A jailed former Malaysian prime minister is losing a final attempt to have his graft conviction reviewed

March 31, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Homage Among Thieves Scores Big Box Office Opening – The Hollywood Reporter

April 1, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Headliners for Naismith Hall of Fame Class of 2023

April 1, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Riot has transformed the esports arena into a new Valorant league

April 1, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Elon Musk is seeking to end a $258 billion lawsuit over Dogecoin

April 1, 2023 Cheryl Riley