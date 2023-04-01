Yogurt’s attack on uncovered women is spreading fast – DW – 04/01/2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that the hijab is the law in Iran after a viral video showed a man throwing yogurt in his face. Two women are not veiled In a shop in a town near the northeast of Mashhad.

In remarks made live on state television, Raisi said, “If some say they don’t believe in (hijab)…it is good to use persuasion…but the important point is that there is a legal requirement…and veiling today is a legal issue.”

Video footage widely circulated on social media has emerged in Iran, showing the two female customers, who were not wearing the mandatory hijab or hijab, in a store being assaulted by a man after an altercation.

The footage shows the man pouring a bucket of what appears to be yoghurt over the heads of the two women before being confronted by the shopkeeper.

Arrest warrants for the attacker and the women

Judicial authorities have issued arrest warrants for the man who was seen pouring milk on the heads of two women, a mother and her daughter. State media reported that they were also the subject of arrest warrants for violating Iran’s strict female dress code.

Authorities said the owner of the dairy store, who confronted the attacker, had been warned. Reports on social media showed his store had closed, although a local news agency quoted him as saying he had been allowed to reopen and was due to “give explanations” to the court.

The incident follows a death in custody Iranian Kurdish Mohsa Amini In September it sparked months of protests across the country. The 22-year-old was arrested for violating the Islamic dress code. More than 500 demonstrators were killed during the ensuing protests.

The Chief Justice threatens punishment

Meanwhile, Iran’s chief judge has threatened to punish individuals who do not follow strict rules about modest dress in public.

Comparison of Ghulam Hossein Mohseni Ajai Take off or refuse to wear a headscarf in public For showing contempt for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s system and values.

Ejei added that removing the veil violates the public’s modesty, the provisions of Islamic law and Iranian law. He said Iran’s enemies abroad were encouraging the abuses.

Women refuse to cover the head

Under Iranian Islamic law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are required to cover their hair and wear long, loose clothing to hide their figures. Violators faced a public reprimand, fines, or arrest.

after wave of protests Last fall, which plunged Iran into its most serious crisis in decades, many women refused to cover their heads, especially in the big cities. At the same time, violations of the veil requirement are tracked by video surveillance.

The government often turns a blind eye to violations of the veil rule, but this has angered pro-government clerics and politicians.

