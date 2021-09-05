The Texas Abortion Control Act updates the Bounty Hunter debate on why

This is the text Door The most severe blow to abortion rights in the United States in almost half a century. A New Texan law strictly restricts the possibility of termination of pregnancy, which came into force on Wednesday, September 1, and allows any citizen to reprimand individuals who help them have an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Francinefo explains why This law* Updates the debate on American bounty hunters.

Because the law encourages citizens to reprimand

The text called the “Law of the Heartbeat.” (“Heartbeat Act”) Effective September 1 in Texas. It prohibits any abortion from the moment the fetal heartbeat is detected, i.e. after six weeks of pregnancy.

This law differs from other anti-abortion efforts in the United States because it is only on citizens. She encourages people to file civil lawsuits against those who help women perform abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. This includes the doctor, but also the taxi driver who took the patient to the clinic or the relatives who funded the procedure. Women cannot be affected by lawsuits.

By this law, “Every citizen is now a private attorney general”, Told the media Texas Tribune* Josh Blackman is Professor of Constitutional Law at Houston Law College, South Texas. Ken White, former federal attorney, The “The law calculates that anyone considered by conservatives can be linked to abortion with expensive, disgusting cases.”. And this is “Flood of small unsubstantiated cases “ If not successful, this law course will be owned by the people concerned. “Destruction”.

This is because the text provides a bonus of at least $ 10,000 for informants

If convicted, the accused, complainant citizen will receive at least $ 10,000 (Almost 8,500 euros) From “Compensation”.

Already, Conservative officials from other U.S. states said they would like to follow the Texan example Associations call those who condemn anonymously “Help or support” Women who want to have an abortion. Like the Texas Life Rights Association, it is Set on His site is a form* To gather information about the violation of this law.

According to Rebecca Burma, campaigner For organization, cHis bonus It is unlikely to lead to unsubstantiated lawsuits from Texans who want to make $ 10,000. “Most people [anti-IVG] Those interested in a case did not do it for money. “, She promised CBS News*. They want to make sure the medical department complies with the law. “

Because many personalities, including Joe Biden, opposed the law

The Supreme Court, which was hastily confiscated by family planning associations, refused to block the law. Among those who wanted to oppose it, Progressive Magistrate Sonia Sodomier condemned a decision “Amazing”Five of the nine judges took: “In fact, [le Texas] Forced the citizens of this state to become bountiful hunters.

For his part, Joe பிடன் Condemns the condemnation promoted by this law. “This is ridiculous, almost anti-American.”, Angry president Friday, September 3rd. “The worst thing about this law in Texas is that it creates a kind of self-declared awareness system by collecting people’s rewards.”, He lamented.

He had already criticized the text A statement* Wednesday. “This comprehensive law is a blatant violation of the constitutional law approved by Roe V. Wade.”, He cited the 1973 Supreme Court ruling guaranteeing the right to abortion in all US states.

Clinically, physician Vivek Murthy, The United States will oversee the Public Health Service (USPHS), Texas law says on Twitter “Highly dangerous and has immense impact on women with limited resources”These results should be left to the patients and their physicians.

Barriers to abortion make them more vulnerable and affect women with less evidence proportionately. Reproductive health decisions should be made by patients and their physicians. https://t.co/F0vLLrBEsb – Dr. Vivek Murthy, American Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) September 2, 2021

Because there is a long tradition of bounty hunters in the United States

If the tradition of reward hunters had existed in Europe in the Middle Ages, this practice would now be largely illegal around the world. But it is in the United States, where “Bounty hunters” Responsible for finding fugitives (bounty hunters, in English).

They are mainly pursuing released suspects Warning Those who appear before a judge and borrow from specialized companies. If the suspect decides to escape, these companies find him and force the dowry hunters to recover the deposit. Some of these “Bounty hunters” Can be equipped with weapon and GBulletproof islands and handcuffs, And were allowed to enter private apartments.

“Many today are real private investigators, trained in accredited schools.”, AFP explains to Tristan HairHistorian and Professor at Johns University Hopkins. “They are essential in the American legal system, but the rules for this profession vary from state to state.”

Although it is difficult to estimate the exact number of these four-pointers, an industry organization, The Professional Bail agents The United In the states, Estimated at 15,500. Another, National Association of Fugitives Recovery Agents, It says 30,000 fugitives will be arrested each year using these methods.

This law raises the shock of slavery in some Americans

For some citizens, Texas law brings back painful memories. In Mrs. Press*, Michael Goodwin, A law professor at the University of California, regrets the similarities between the two A gift granted under Texas law; And the memory of the rewards given to those who captured blacks trying to escape slavery. “Some aspects of the new abortion law are reminiscent of fleeing slavery laws, which were used in fear of black people being hunted down and accused of violating the codes of slavery., She explains. She adds it“In the United States, there are very few laws that empower citizens to undermine constitutional freedom.” Other citizens as Texas law does. “We saw this before when Congress (…) enacted these laws that allowed black people to be hunted down and their freedom sought.”

* Link in English