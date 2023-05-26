LIVE – War in Ukraine: Russian region of Belgorod hit by dozens of artillery strikes

bombing

The Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, has come under dozens of artillery fire in the past 24 hours, the region’s governor said on Friday, rocked by armed incursions earlier in the week.

In a telegram, Vyacheslav Klatkov noted that the village of Kozynka in Kraivoron district, where the incursion took place, was hit by 132 bombs by two Russian armed groups fighting for Kiev. Several buildings were damaged in the area, again according to the governor, there were no casualties.