Russia began transferring nuclear weapons to Belarus

: Russia says it sent war-bombs to intercept two US strategic bombers “Transgression of State Boundaries” On the Baltic Sea for the second time this week. The Russian Defense Ministry removed and identified the militants as “Aerial targets as two US Air Force B-1B strategic bombers”.

: Death of Journalist Arman Sold “Sad to us all”. Emmanuel Macron mentioned in his letter “True Condolences” To the staff of Agence France-Presse, their colleague, after his death on May 9 in eastern Ukraine “face” of one “quest”, “Duty to inform”.

: This withdrawal of Wagner’s troops takes place at a time when the Russian army is in a delicate situation on the flanks of Bagmouth. According to Ukrainians, Russian forces lost 20 square kilometers north and south of the city.

: kyiv confirms Wagner’s partial withdrawal from Bagmouth announced by Russian paramilitary group earlier today. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Khanna Maliar said Wagner’s men had abandoned their positions to Russian regular troops. “on the periphery” of this city in eastern Ukraine.

: “We retire, rest, prepare, then get new assignments.”

Visiting his troops, Wagner’s boss confirms it “main part” His units at Bagmouth “will be transferred to the back decks” By June 1





: After claiming to have captured Bagmouth this weekend, the paramilitary group announces that Wagner has begun shifting positions. to the Russian regular army in this destroyed city. “We are handing over posts in the army, ammunition and everything”, Militant leader Evguéni Prigojine details.

: Russia “Continuously Threatens Ukraine” Along with its nighttime attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the destruction of 36 Russian drones during the night. “None of them reached their destination”According to him.

: Russian security services announce the arrest of two members “Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service Sabotage Team”accused of having “Explosion Attempt” Power lines connected to two Russian nuclear power plants in early May.

: The Russian-annexed peninsula’s governor says six drones were shot down in Crimea last night. The incident did “There were no fatalities or injuries.”He says.

: Kyiv air defense completely repels another attack “big” Russian drones in the capital yesterday, the local military administration announces. This is “Twelfth” According to authorities, Monday’s was the first such attack in May.