October 25, 2022

The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes on October 25, 2022

Frank Tomlinson October 25, 2022 4 min read

Usually, during the New Moon, we may have conflicting thoughts or even a pessimistic attitude about our future.

We may not think we are good enough, or we may get so lost or so caught up in our own negativity that we can’t tell what is good or what is bad.

When the moon is “new,” we know it’s there, but we can’t see it; For some, this represents fear of the unknown. For others, pure potential.

What makes this new moon so special is that it passes through Scorpio, which puts a darker spin on an already mysterious transit.

What will this new moon in Scorpio bring about some zodiac signs in astrology today, October 25, is the feeling that something is not right.

This does not mean that it is true, or that torment is around the corner, but the “feeling” that something is not right will prevail throughout the day.

We will be on edge, anticipating disaster. We do not trust today. We believe with our hearts that something will go wrong.

If we’re not careful, we may end up creating it, so be careful not to overdo it negative thinking.

