The three zodiac signs with raw horoscopes on October 25, 2022

Usually, during the New Moon, we may have conflicting thoughts or even a pessimistic attitude about our future.

We may not think we are good enough, or we may get so lost or so caught up in our own negativity that we can’t tell what is good or what is bad.

When the moon is “new,” we know it’s there, but we can’t see it; For some, this represents fear of the unknown. For others, pure potential.

What makes this new moon so special is that it passes through Scorpio, which puts a darker spin on an already mysterious transit.

What will this new moon in Scorpio bring about some zodiac signs in astrology today, October 25, is the feeling that something is not right.

This does not mean that it is true, or that torment is around the corner, but the “feeling” that something is not right will prevail throughout the day.

We will be on edge, anticipating disaster. We do not trust today. We believe with our hearts that something will go wrong.

If we’re not careful, we may end up creating it, so be careful not to overdo it negative thinking.

Our thoughts may be very hateful today, too. This is the day when many of us dwell in fantasy, and many times these fantasies are not entirely useful.

This is the effect of Scorpio on this new moon. There is nothing to worry about when it comes to anything that is actually happening today.

It is much more about what we carry with us in our minds and how far we let our fantasies go, and how badly we let them affect us.

The three zodiac signs with approximate horoscopes for October 25, 2022:

1. bull

(April 20 – May 20)

You’ve worked hard this year to get to where you are today, and while you’re proud of yourself and know you’ve done a good job, you can’t help but enjoy the exotic vibe that comes with the New Moon in Scorpio.

Every now and then, this happens to you, but it’s Scorpio’s wild energy that has driven you, today, Taurus.

You know you’re going to get past it, but as it is, today is letting in something you generally reject, which is…self-pity. you do not like that feel sorry for yourself It also feels counterproductive.

Being so productive, having a transit like the New Moon in Scorpio isn’t exactly something you can work with. Think of this day as a little vacation from all the positive energy you’ve given. While this may not sound good, it isn’t always.

2. Gemini

(May 21 – June 20)

Since you were in such a positive tear, you will be somewhat disappointed in what you feel on this day, during the new moon in Scorpio.

The last thing you need is a doubt to enter your normal beautiful photo; I came to this place through effort and hard work.

You won’t give up now, though New Moon in Scorpio Have entertaining visions of failure. Don’t heed those skeptical voices.

Nothing has changed. The only thing going on today is that you are prone to move with the energy of the new moon and because she is in Scorpio, you can’t see this as a good thing.

No problem, Gemini. You can consider this “one of those days” and remember to do just that. Don’t cast your doubts as facts under the shadow of the new moon in Scorpio.

This is one of those magical crossovers that makes dreams come true; Make sure you don’t indulge in your bad dreams.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 – Jan 19)

Today is the day you allow yourself to have treacherous thoughts about someone in your life. It’s okay, it’s just ideas and because You can’t express these thoughts as words in real lifeYou need your own fantasy escape world.

You are very angry with someone in your life; You feel that they spoiled you, your opportunities, your happiness.

You might feel like blaming them for everything that is wrong in the world today if you so choose; It won’t make it better or worse. All you know is that during the new moon in Scorpio, you will live in your head and that is where you will get your revenge.

You are a kind and gentle person on the outside, but you are all on the inside revenge and punishment. What is important today is to keep your fantasies alive only today. Don’t bother bringing all this negativity with you in the future. The new moon shows what’s on our minds today, so be careful what you wish for.

Ruby Miranda Explains I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.