April 1, 2023

The UAE Mars Probe creates a stunning new map of the Red Planet

Cheryl Riley April 1, 2023 3 min read

A new map of Mars shows the Red Planet in stunning detail, revealing a wealth of fascinating geological features as seen from orbit.

The high-resolution map could help scientists answer a number of pressing questions about Mars Including how it became a dry, barren, barren land despite previously being abundant in liquid water.

