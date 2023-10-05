The UK has accused Russia of targeting civilian vessels in the Black Sea

Cover Image: The ship “Resilient-Africa” ​​is at the entrance to the port of Haifa, Israel on September 28, 2023. According to Kiev, this was the first ship loaded with grain to leave Ukraine after Russia terminated the Ukrainian grain deal. Export, in July 2023. Jack Gus/AFP

US President Joe Biden announced “Keynote Speech” To prove that he “very very important” Continue to support Ukraine militarily and financially. It has “Other Ways” Despite congressional reluctance to help Ukraine, he explained to reporters. Mr. Biden agreed.

It has “Other Ways” Despite congressional reluctance to help Ukraine, he explained to reporters. Mr. Biden agreed. Britain on Wednesday accused Russia of considering using sea mines to attack civilian ships in the Black Sea. , In order to block Ukrainian grain exports.

, In order to block Ukrainian grain exports. Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetridis proposed “Alternative Path” For grain export from Ukraine , According to Greek media Ekathymerini. Mr. Gerapetritis made this proposal.

, According to Greek media Ekathymerini. Mr. Gerapetritis made this proposal. Ukraine’s independent journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who has been missing since August 3, has not yet been found. , She remembered the International Women’s Media Foundation on Wednesday (formerly Twitter). She was then reporting on the territories occupied by Russia. He was already captured by Russian forces in March 2022.

, She remembered the International Women’s Media Foundation on Wednesday (formerly Twitter). She was then reporting on the territories occupied by Russia. He was already captured by Russian forces in March 2022. According to CNN, US Central Command (Centcom), which oversees US military operations in the Middle East, is considering transferring Iranian arms and ammunition seized in the Gulf of Oman to Ukraine. . The move will help alleviate some of the shortages facing Ukraine’s military.

. The move will help alleviate some of the shortages facing Ukraine’s military. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday that he had spoken by phone with his Azerbaijani counterpart.Ilham Aliyev recently won a military victory in Nagorno-Karabakh and raised the issue.“Territorial Integration”. “We reaffirmed our attachment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of States”Mr. Zelensky declared In TelegramAdding with “Thanks” For the humanitarian assistance provided to Kyiv, Mr. Alive, “Especially in the energy sector as winter approaches.”.

Click this link to watch our live broadcast yesterday.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Chronic. Sylvie Kaufman: “If some in America can imagine sacrificing Ukraine, Europeans do not have that luxury. Ukraine is now their home.

Reporting. In Odessa, military recruiters at the university gates

true In Kyiv, the EU seeks to deny the weakening of Western support for Ukraine

Encryption. Russia controls less than 17.5% of Ukrainian territory, which has been frozen for more than ten months.

narrative. Ukraine faces the test of a long war

Reporting. In Ukraine, “People Can’t Live in Sorrow Forever”

Video investigation. How Ukraine Moves War to Russian Soil

Encryption. In Ukraine, trench warfare is back

Document. Russian dissident Ilya Yashin: “Real Russia does not fight Ukrainians at the front. The real Russia is in prison »

cards. Maps of the war in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022