The UK wants to switch to carbon-free electricity by 2035

As the country faces rising gas prices, the UK wants to do away with fossil fuels in its power generation by 2035, Boris Johnson’s government announced on Monday (October 4). The United Kingdom, which is highly dependent on gas to generate electricity, is particularly affected by rising prices in Europe. According to the Conservative leader’s party, which is holding its annual conference in Manchester until Wednesday, this new goal should make it possible for fossil fuels to no longer be affected by fluctuations.

Renewable energy sources, carbon storage, hydrogen, “We believe we can achieve completely clean energy production by 2035.”The prime minister, who will host COP26 in Glasgow (Scotland) in a month, told British television.

“The advantage is that for the first time the UK will not be dependent on oil coming in from abroad., Boris Johnson insisted. According to him, the fact that the United Kingdom depends solely on its clean energy production will control prices.

20% of the country’s electricity is generated by nuclear power

In a statement, the environmental organization Greenpeace welcomed the new goal of decarbonizing power generation by 2035, but regretted the merger. “Unhealthy” From government to nuclear power. The latter provides about 20% of the country’s electricity and the government wants to maintain this share to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. There are currently fifteen reactors at eight sites in the UK, but many are nearing completion. Many projects in particular are in development Sizewell c There the EDF plays a key role and the government is in talks to expel the Chinese CGN.

At the end of September, fourteen large British companies called for a letter to the government to expedite the abandonment of fossil fuels in power generation. As prices have already bankrupted many small energy suppliers in recent weeks, rising UK tariffs have sparked concerns about a sharp rise in consumers in the winter.

According to the majority Doris party, the UK has reduced greenhouse gas emissions from energy production by 70% since 2010, the G7 countries’ fastest rate, and the share of coal in power generation has fallen from 40% in 2012. More than 2% today.