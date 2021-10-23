The United States has said an Al Qaeda leader has been killed in Syria

On Friday, October 22, the US military announced that an Al Qaeda leader had been killed in a drone strike in Syria. Two days after the attack It was carried out against a base in southern Syria used by the US-led anti-jihadi coalition.

“Al-Qaeda’s top leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed in a US airstrike today in northwestern Syria.”Commander John Rickspee, a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command (Centcom), said in a statement.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police recruiting center at Solok in northern Syria, part of a Turkish-controlled territory. “We see no sign of civilian casualties as a result of the strike by the MQ-9 drone.”, He mentions that the armed drone has a nickname “Mower” (“Grim Reaper”, in English).

A spokesman did not say whether it would retaliate after Wednesday’s attack on an al-Danf base used by the coalition near the Syrian border with Jordan and Iraq. According to Centcom, this attack “Deliberate and Integrated” Conducted by drones and artillery fire.

Syria, Al Qaeda fall site

“Al Qaeda continues to pose a threat to the United States and our allies.”, He said simply. Team “Uses Syria as a recession base to transform itself, integrate with its subsidiaries and plan abroad”.

“The removal of this top al-Qaeda leader will affect the ability of the terrorist organization to plan attacks on American citizens, our partners and innocent civilians.”, He added.

The Pentagon fired another at the end of September “Senior al-Qaeda leader” In Syria, Salim Abu-Ahmad, during an airstrike near Idlib, in the northwest of the country.

It was “Responsible for planning, financing and approving regional attacks” According to Senhkam, it was done by a jihadi organization.

About 900 U.S. troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, where they continue to cooperate with Syrian Democratic Forces and the al-Danf base in the south of the country on the borders of Iraq and Syria.

